CLEVELAND - Students from schools across Northeast Ohio are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI this week.

Fifty high school students from 45 different high schools are taking part in The Future Agents in Training Program. The four-day program is taking place at FBI headquarters in Cleveland.

"It's a way of introducing the work of the FBI, the history of the FBI, and the people who do this work , protecting our country," said Sheryl King Benford, FBI Citizens Academy Foundation.

Wednesday the students got an up-close look at several different FBI squads, including SWAT and the bomb squad. The teenagers watched as bomb squad technicians demonstrated techniques used in emergency situations.

"I thought it would open my eyes to see if I actually wanted to pursue this career," said Taylor, a junior high school student.

The program has expanded from two to four days this year to allow students to see more of what the FBI does.