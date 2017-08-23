The Boys and Girls Club bridges a critical gap for teens after school

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Hundreds of youth will have another safe space to spend time after school.

The Boys and Girls Club opened its doors at two new locations: East Tech and Saint Martin de Porres. Both will also serve as teenager centers.

"We had small space and couldn't accommodate our teens,” said East Tech, Club Director, Richard Star. "We know there’s nothing but gangs, we know there's violence and we know there's crime. At a drop of a dime, all they got to do is answer their phone, and they may get into something wrong. Our number one goal is to make sure they're safe, they have something to eat, and be a teenager again."



Star said his location will serve over 100 teens and at least 400 kids a day.



"I want to be here because it keeps me out of trouble, because if I was not coming here, I don't know what would be happening,” said Jeremiah Van. "Well, a lot of people have been getting killed.”



Star said many teens find themselves in trouble between the hours of 3-7 p.m. Those are the hours that his center will be available to youth.