Tierra Bryant missing: $2,000 reward offered to find 20-year-old Middleburg Hts woman still missing

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A $2,000 reward is now being offered for information in the disappearance of Tierra Bryant.

Her family said her phone was turned off.

Bryant was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights March 30.

Tierra has several tattoos: the word "Diamond" with wings on her chest, "ELMA" with a butterfly on her right hand, an Egyptian girl on her right forearm and a rose on her stomach. She also has piercings.

She was last seen wearing grey and white PINK brand pants, a black sweatshirt, black and pink boots and a cream-colored head wrap.

She would have turned 20 this week.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Middleburg Heights Detective Dave Thomas at 440-243-1234.