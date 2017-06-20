Tierra Bryant missing: $2,000 reward offered to find 20-year-old Middleburg Hts woman still missing

News 5 Staff, Dena Greer
12:57 PM, Apr 17, 2015
Tierra Bryant missing.

Tierra Bryant was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights March 30. As of Sunday, police say Bryant has not yet been located. (Courtesy of the Carr Family)

Tierra Bryant has not been seen since March 30, Middleburg Heights Police said.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - A $2,000 reward is now being offered for information in the disappearance of Tierra Bryant.

Her family said her phone was turned off.

Bryant was last seen near the Motel 6 in Middleburg Heights March 30. 

Tierra has several tattoos: the word "Diamond" with wings on her chest, "ELMA" with a butterfly on her right hand, an Egyptian girl on her right forearm and a rose on her stomach. She also has piercings.

She was last seen wearing grey and white PINK brand pants, a black sweatshirt, black and pink boots and a cream-colored head wrap. 

She would have turned 20 this week.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Middleburg Heights Detective Dave Thomas at 440-243-1234.

 

