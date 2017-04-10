Warrensvile Heights apartment catches on fire following SWAT standoff situation

Partly Cloudy
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Warrensville Heights following a SWAT standoff situation Monday afternoon.
The fire began at Banbury Court, around 4:21 p.m. Fire departments from Warrensville Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Highland Heights, and Beachwood responded to the scene.
Officials told News 5 the fire had spread to a second building and a third building was threatened.
Several families were displaced from the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting them.
The Red Cross is assisting displaced residence at the Warrensville Heights Civic Center, 4567 Green Rd. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/mVsptgYHBg— Derick Waller News 5 (@derickwallerTV) April 10, 2017
