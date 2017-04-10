Warrensvile Heights apartment catches on fire following SWAT standoff situation

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Warrensville Heights following a SWAT standoff situation Monday afternoon.

The fire began at Banbury Court, around 4:21 p.m. Fire departments from Warrensville Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Highland Heights, and Beachwood responded to the scene.

Officials told News 5 the fire had spread to a second building and a third building was threatened.

Several families were displaced from the fire, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting them.