CLEVELAND - A woman was shot in the head while driving in Cleveland's St. Clair Superior neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police said the 23-year-old woman was driving with another female passenger in the area of E. 79th Street and Donald Avenue, about five blocks from Superior Avenue.

The two women were driving down the street towards a large crowd in the road. The crowd parted ways to let them through but someone in the crowd shot at the car, hitting the driver in the head and her side.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

She was conscious and breathing.

Cleveland police have made no arrests in connection to the shooting.