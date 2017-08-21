A warning from 911 dispatchers: 'Give your location first!'

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - It's the first number you think of in an emergency. When you're dialing 911, it's because you need help fast.

But fast isn't always what you get.

Dispatchers say it's harder than ever to get to you in an emergency because most calls are coming from cell phones - about 70%.

With all of the location and GPS based technology we have access to, many think they're easier than ever to track on their cell, but it turns out that's not the case.

"We can't send you help if we don't know where you are, we are going to start with a triangulation of cell phone towers, but if you need help immediately that will delay the response," Lake County Lieutenant Cynthia Baker said.

Because cell phones are mobile, Baker says they aren't associated with an address. So the location of the cell site closest can give a dispatcher a general idea, but not an exact area.

Often times, callers have no idea where they are or how to describe their location. And dropped 911 calls are becoming more common, because of cell service issues.

"You've been driving somewhere and talking to someone, hello? Are you still there?" Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno described.

The message they want to share: know where you are and share that immediately.

"Even if that's the only bit of information we can get, we can find you," Lt. Baker said.