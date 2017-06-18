18-year-old woman killed in two car crash

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one person.

On Saturday at about 1:26 p.m., a 2013 Chevy Malibu was heading northbound on State Route 511 when it failed to yield at a posted stop sign.

A Dodge Ram traveling westbound on State Route 18 struck the Chevy Malibu on the passenger side, killing Kiara Stowers, 18, of Columbus.

Emergency crews used mechanical means to extract Stowers out of the vehicle. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.