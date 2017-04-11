Avon Lake police looking for burglar they think hit twice in just minutes

AVON LAKE, Ohio - Avon Lake police are looking for a burglar they believe hit two homes within minutes of each other Saturday night.

"We believe they are connected based on mode of entry, both eastside of town, a short geographic distance between the two," said Avon Lake Police Sgt. Reed Reikowski.

The first happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Schiller Road. Police said a man kicked in the door of the house. That's when, according to police, he came face to face with a 87-year-old woman. She was not hurt and the thief left empty handed.

Then just minutes later, police said, a door was kicked in at a home on Bounty Way. No one was home at the time and the thief got away with jewelry.

Police said they have added extra patrols. If anyone has any information call Avon Lake police at 440-930-4116.