Road rage incident in Lorain leaves driver scared for his life

LORAIN, Ohio - Dennis Little says it all started when he tried to pull out of Home Depot Thursday afternoon.

"I was waiting for the traffic to pass. There was one last truck coming and instead of going by, he just slowly makes a turn into the entrance," he said.

Little says the truck didn't use a turn signal, there was an exchange of looks and unfriendly hand gestures, then he said he pulled away.

"I'm a block and a half down the road and I hear honking. Here's that truck."

Little says that's when things got ugly.

"He gets in front of me and slams on his breaks...before I know he's at my window, swearing, gonna pull me out of my car."

He says he feared for his safety.

"I'm too old. I'm a senior citizen! I'm too old to be fighting right now. Well, I'm gonna beat your old man ass into the dirt!"

Little says that's when he did what he felt he had to do.

"It was fight or flight. I hit the gas."

He swiped the truck, but he got away and pulled into a nearby gas station.

"Where there was people and he couldn't do it anymore," he said.

Surveillance video at that gas station captured what happened next.

"He gets out of the car, and starts punching on my car," Little described. "I roll the window up, he's just pounding and pounding."

Lorain police arrived at the station minutes later, according to Little and the video. They took reports and there are currently aggravated menacing and assault charges pending.

Dennis Little says he's scared. That's why he reached out to tell the story because now he has a message for everyone who gets behind a wheel.

"Don't do what I did. When somebody does that to you? Ignore them," he said.