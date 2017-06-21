Police: 13-year-old boy dies after shooting self in the head while playing with gun in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old boy has died after shooting himself in the head while playing with a loaded gun in Barberton.

It happened Monday at 3:45 a.m. at a home on Pasadena Place.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was visiting friends when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while playing with a loaded gun.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Barberton police and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.