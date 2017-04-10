Police: Man throws girlfriend out of window, kills her goldfish with bleach

AKRON, Ohio - An Akron man is facing charges for allegedly throwing his girlfriend through a window and pouring bleach into her fish tank early Monday morning.

Officers were called at 2:45 a.m. to the couple's residence in the 500 block of Corice Street after the two started arguing.

Dazzmond Pratt, 34, is charged with domestic violence, cruelty to animals and criminal damage for throwing his girlfriend through a front window screen and killing her four goldfish by pouring a bottle of bleach in the tank, according to an Akron police news release.

Pratt was later arrested and charged.