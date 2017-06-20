Man found alive nearly two days after a deadly wreck on I-77

SOUTH CREEK, Ohio - A 25-year-old man went unnoticed for two nearly days after being thrown from a car traveling on I-77 near Stone Creek. The driver of that car was killed in the crash, while passenger Mykal Isom survived at the bottom of an embankment next to the highway.

Isom was thrown from the car at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and he wasn’t found until 11 a.m. on Friday.

“I was outside the car for two days just yelling at the top of my lungs for somebody to come help us,” said Isom.

The driver of the car lost control and the car flipped off the highway and down into a heavily wooded embankment.

“I was making serious thoughts to myself like at that moment, that last day like if nobody come, I’m not going to make it. I really just sat there and think to myself, what would it be like to be dead right now?” said Isom.

Isom knew his friend, the driver, was dead. His own injuries were so severe he couldn't move: a shattered arm and massive internal injuries.

What Isom did have was the will to live and a voice.

“On the second day I was screaming again, ‘Help me, help me, please,’ and randomly out of nowhere I hear these footsteps coming from behind me and these two guys come walking up the hill,” Isom said.

“We haven’t talked to the man who actually found him, I would love to talk to him," said Tammy Isom, the survivor's mother. "I think Mykal would love to talk to him, just to say thank you if anything because had he not shown up that day, we’d probably be planning a funeral right now.”

Multiple surgeries after his harrowing ordeal, Mykal Isom is alive and more grateful than ever that he’ll live to spend another day with his daughters.

“My whole mind-state was, you’ve got to get home somehow, you’ve got to get to hospital,” he said.

Mykal Isom and his family are still trying to get in touch with the two men who discovered him on Friday.