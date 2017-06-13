Willoughby man charged with setting his girlfriend's car on fire.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - Willoughby Police have charged Marvin Lanton, 37, with dousing his girlfriend's car with gasoline and setting it on fire.

Police were called to the Glenbury Lane home of Lakechea Barnes on June 6, after she reported Lanton was responsible for lighting her 2015 Buick on fire.

Police told News 5 the couple allegedly had an argument over who would use the car that day, and when Barnes protested, that's when Lanton poured gasoline on the vehicle and allegedly started the fire in the garage.

Investigators said Barnes jumped into the burning car and drove it to the bottom of the driveway to protect her family and her home from the flames. There were no injures, and Lanton was arrested at the scene without incident.

Lanton has been charged with felony aggravated arson and inducing panic, and will make his first court appearance on the charges on June 14.