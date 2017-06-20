One-year-old successfully resuscitated by nurse at scene of fatal crash in Parma

PARMA, Ohio - A serious head-on crash involving two cars Monday evening left one person dead at the scene and injured three children, according to Parma police.

The crash happened on Snow Road near State Road around 7 p.m. and killed Luke Kuryluk, 23, of Parma Heights, who was driving one of the vehicles.

The other driver, a 36-year-old Seven Hills woman, was seriously injured, along with three of the six children in her car, according to police. The children ranged in age from one to 11.

"There are children that are hurt," one 911 caller said. "There was a bad accident. We need people here. I can't tell if the mom is injured or if she's just got blood from the children on her."

Officers say a one-year-old boy stopped breathing but was resuscitated after a nurse at the scene performed CPR.

"We have a nurse here that's helping, but we need an ambulance," the 911 caller continues.

The 911 dispatcher can be heard on the call yelling to update officials that "CPR is being done on the baby."

The injured driver and three injured children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by Parma paramedics.

After an investigation, police determined Kuryluk veered into the lane the woman was driving in and hit her car head-on. Police are unsure at this time what caused Kuryluk to move into the oncoming lane.

Parma firefighters had to cut the door and windshield of Kuryluk's car to get him out.

The accident remains under investigation.