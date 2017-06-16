35-pound cat on a weight-loss program

Symba, a 6-year-old cat whose lifestyle has resembled the lasagna-eating cartoon feline Garfield, is up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, DC as he continues his weight-loss quest.

Last week, Symba's previous owner called the adoption agency saying they could no longer take care of Symba. When they brought Symba to the adoption center, he weighed 35 pounds.

Given's Symba's weight, the Humane Rescue Alliance hopes to reduce the cat's weight by at least 15 pounds. At 35 pounds, Symba is at a higher risk of health complications.

Symba is fed a strict diet of two-thirds of a cup of food every 12 hours. Symba is also going through some physical therapy.

"Right now, he can only take a few steps at a time without getting short of breath, so staff are encouraging him to learn to walk on a cat wheel," the Humane Rescue Alliance said. "From now on, it's just one foot in front of the other for sweet Symba."

