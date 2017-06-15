Emergency crews responded to a blimp crash in Erin, Wisconsin Thursday, just east of where the U.S. Open is being held.

The blimp is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union and owned by a company called AirSign. One person was transported to a local hospital via helicopter following the crahs.

Video shows the pilot parachuting to the ground.

A Washington County Sheriff deputy at a security post reported seeing the aircraft on fire, or smoking, and rapidly descending.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

According to a statement for the USGA, the blimp went down around 11:15 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the initial investigation revealed the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems prior to the crash.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau are assisting with the onsite investigation.

Thursday is the first day of the tournament with the first golfers teeing off early in the morning.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

The blimp that fell out of the sky at the U.S. Open just moments ago. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Qx71UjBzHO — Connor Clark™ (@the_flyin_clark) June 15, 2017