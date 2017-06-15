A Washington County Sheriff deputy at a security post reported seeing the aircraft on fire, or smoking, and rapidly descending.
Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.
According to a statement for the USGA, the blimp went down around 11:15 a.m.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the initial investigation revealed the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems prior to the crash.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau are assisting with the onsite investigation.
Thursday is the first day of the tournament with the first golfers teeing off early in the morning.