Car dealership shames panhandler for turning down job

(WXYZ) - A Michigan car dealership’s bold statement toward a panhandler that is often seen outside its doors is turning heads.

A red sign popped up Tuesday at a Honda dealership in Brighton, Michigan — a suburb 45 minutes outside of Detriot.

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a fulltime job at $10.00/HR,” the sign reads. “He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job.”

It concluded by saying, “Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

Morgan Rae Holt posted a photo of the sign on Facebook. It's since been shared nearly 5,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.