Comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

Comedian Jerry Lewis, known for his work in film as well as hosting an annual telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, has passed away at 91.

Lewis' manager said the comedian died of natural causes with his family by his side in his Las Vegas home early Sunday.

Lewis earned a number of accolades during his storied career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Comedy Awards in 1997.

Lewis, along with Dean Martin, had a unique relationship in entertainment. The duo hosted "The Martin and Lewis Show" for four years, and appeared in more than a dozen films together.

Outside of entertainment, Lewis was giving of his time, presenting the annual "Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon" for more than four decades. During Lewis' run as presenter, the telethon raised nearly $2.5 billion for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Lewis was presented with a Jefferson Award for Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged in 1977.

Announcement of Lewis' death came just hours after the passing of another legendary comedian. Dick Gregory also passed away this weekend at the age of 84.