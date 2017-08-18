Congress members push for Trump to be censured

Fair
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Several members of Congress have proposed censuring President Donald Trump after his comments following a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed the call for censure.
Congress must censure @realDonaldTrump for his repulsive defense of white supremacy in the wake of #Charlottesville.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017
Three Democrats announced they plan to introduce a resolution to censure Trump, according to ABC News. The censure would be a formal rebuke from Congress for the remarks.
Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) issued their intention to introduce the resolution. The resolution has 79 co-sponsors.
My joint statement today with @RepJerryNadler and @RepBonnie on why Congress must censure President Trump.
We have 79 co-sponsors so far. pic.twitter.com/ti4E9WHpIb— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 18, 2017
