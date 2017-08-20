Connecticut mom arrested after children were found in filth

A Connecticut mother was arrested this week after police officers in the town of Middletown were alerted to five children allegedly living in filth, WTIC-TV reported.

On Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex due to a reported air conditioner fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was started by a lit cigarette.

According to WTIC, the fire marshal learned that the rear exit to the apartment was blocked by trash.

When Chloe Edwards, 27, opened the door, officers could smell a stench originating from the apartment. Inside the apartment, officers found the carpet was full of urine, feces and cockroach excrement.

Officers said that there were only two jars of sauce, a can of pasta and two small jars of baby food in the apartment's refrigerator.

As officers waited for protective services, one of the children began eating dog food off the ground, WTIC reported.

Of the five children found, four belonged to Edwards, and a fifth was reported missing several weeks ago.

Edwards was charged on Friday with five counts of risk of injury and her bond was set at $10,000, WTIC reported. The apartment complex was deemed unsafe.