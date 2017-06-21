Daniel Day-Lewis says he's retiring from acting

(CNN) -- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis has officially announced his retirement.

In a statement, the British star's spokeswoman Leslee Dart first told Variety on Tuesday, "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor."

The only man to win three Best Actor Academy Awards, the acclaimed 60-year-old performer will star one last time on screen in "Phantom Thread," premiering later this year.

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," the statement said. "This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject." No further reason for his retirement was offered.

In addition to his trifecta of Best Actor Oscars for "My Left Foot" (1989), "There Will Be Blood" (2007) and "Lincoln" (2012), Day-Lewis received nominations for his roles in "In the Name of the Father" (1993) and "Gangs of New York" (2002). He has also won two Golden Globes.

Spanning nearly four decades, Day-Lewis' career has touched an audience that transcends any one generation. The young actor began on stage in mainly Shakespeare plays before making his first credited film appearance in the 1982 rendition of "Gandhi."

After winning his Academy Award for "Lincoln," he officially made history as the first man to win three Best Actor Oscars.

In 2014, he was knighted by the Duke of Cambridge in the Queen's Birthday Honors.

Day-Lewis now lives in Ireland with his wife, actress Rebecca Miller, who has collaborated with him on past films, notably when she directed him in "The Ballad of Jack and Rose" (2005).