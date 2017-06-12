Chaldeans and Muslims detained by ICE in metro Detroit to be deported

(WXYZ) - Some of the Chaldean and Muslim residents who were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on Sunday in metro Detroit are going to be deported, according to a statement from ICE.

"As a result of recent negotiations between the U.S. and Iraq, Iraq has recently agreed to accept a number of Iraqi nationals subject to orders of removal," read the statement. "As part of ICE's efforts to process the backlog of these individuals, the agency recently arrested a number of Iraqi nationals, all of whom had criminal convictions for crimes including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, drug trafficking, robbery, sex assault, weapons violations and other offenses."

The residents lived in cities across metro Detroit including Sterling Heights, Troy, West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake, Southfield and Dearborn.

ICE said the detained residents received "full and fair immigration proceedings," and a federal judge found them ineligible for any form of relief under U.S. law.

Jeremiah Suleiman and dozens of other Chaldean families believe if their family members are sent back to Iraq, they would be killed.

"If my uncle gets sent back, it's basically sending him to a death sentence, just like everybody else here," said Suleiman.

Suleiman says his uncle, who's lived in the U.S. for 35 years, was unexpectedly detained Sunday in Shelby Township.

"We've been here all of our lives, most of us...grew up together over here," said Suleiman.

The entire ICE statement reads: