Facebook user publishes live video of fight, shootout near Myrtle Beach beachfront

Facebook user Bubba Hinson captured a fight, shooting and carjacking from a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina hotel early Sunday morning and published the entire incident live on the social media platform.

In the video, you can see a large group walking in and out of traffic on a busy Myrtle Beach road that runs alongside the oceanfront. Moments into the video, several individuals exchanged punches on the sidewalk in front of a hotel. At that point, a suspect pulls out a gun and shoots into the crowded sidewalk.

It then appears the shooter goes into a nearby parking lot and performs a carjacking on someone driving a white sedan.

According to WMBF, seven people were transferred to local hospitals. A security guard was among those injured by gunshot wounds, but he declined to be transported.

The security guard managed to wound the suspect before the carjacking.

The suspect was later identified and apprehended later on Sunday, WMBF reported. The suspect's identity is being withheld while the person remains hospitalized.

NOTE: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND CONTAINS PROFANITY

WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT

