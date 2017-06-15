Fiat Chrysler recalling older minivans over faulty wiring

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 200,000 older minivans in the United States over faulty wiring, according to a statement from the automaker.

The automaker says the wiring could lead to "inadvertent deployment of the driver-side front air bag."

FCA reports it's been notified of 13 injuries that may have been caused by the defect.

Models affected: 2011-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

Dealers, FCA says, will replace the wiring if needed and add a protective covering.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can call the FCA US Customer Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403.