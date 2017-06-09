Minors spark massive 30-acre brush fire with fidget spinner and a match

SIERRA VISTA (KGUN9-TV) - To those who think the only damage fidget spinners can do is distract a class of middle schoolers, think again.

On May 26, the "hottest" toy of 2017 was involved when two minors accidentally sparked a 30-acres brush fire.

Police in Sierra Vista, Arizona say the minors were playing with matches and fidget spinners in a grassy field. What started as a small contained fire quickly grew out of hand.

No structures were involved and no one was injured.

Police reminded residents in the area to be mindful of wildfires in a press release.

“The Sierra Vista Police Department exercises zero tolerance when cigarette butts are discarded out of vehicles because it puts our community at risk,” says Cpl. Tim Wachtel, public information officer for SVPD. “If caught, you could face significant fines or even jail time associated with charges of criminal littering, criminal damage, reckless burning, or endangerment.”

Fidget spinners have become wildly popular in 2017 — as of Friday, they represent 11 of the top 20 best selling toys on Amazon. Originally, the toys were marketed as having health benefits for children with ADD and anxiety. However, psychologists remain split on whether the toys offer any medical benefits.

Correction: This story originally stated that the fidget spinner was the cause of the fire. Police have since clarified that a match was involved.