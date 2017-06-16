MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Manatee County man is desperately searching for a South Carolina bride after a photo canvas mix-up.

Turns out Matt Gregg of Ellenton, Florida ordered a picture that he wanted printed on a canvas of his motorcycle, but when he opened the package on Wednesday, there was a picture of a bride.

After calling the the company, he was told they could only tell him she's from South Carolina.

Gregg said the company promised they would reprint the canvases and make sure they both received the right one.

Regardless, Gregg wants to reach out to the South Carolina bride to mail the picture he received of her.

He posted a plea on Facebook, hoping someone will help him get in contact with her. Since then his post has been shared more than 70,000 times.