Happy birthday, President Trump: Public invited to sign his card

Donald Trump turns 71 today; Wednesday, June 14, 2017. President Trump was born in Queens, New York. At 70, the 45th President was the oldest president to ever take office. The septuagenarian was born in 1946. Also in 1946… the bikini was launched as fashionable swimwear. Perry Como had the #1 song in America Food storage invention, Tupperware was introduced to U.S. households. Mr. Trump shares a June 14 birthday with… major figure of the Cuban Revolution Che Guevara…. and American abolitionist author Harriet Beecher Stowe. The current president is a Gemini. Only two other U.S. Presidents have been born under the sign of Gemini; George H. W. Bush and John F. Kennedy. The GOP has invited the public to sign an Official Birthday Card for President Trump; Visit https://gop.com/sign-birthday-card-president-trump/
Republican President Donald Trump, then president-elect, acknowledges the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
There's a lot going on as President Donald Trump turns 71 today, June 14.
First Lady Melania and their 11-year-old son, Barron, will officially move into the White House. And she's asked the nation to sign a birthday card for him to make it one he'll never forget.
It's also Flag Day.
