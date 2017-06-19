KKK targets kids in recruitment flyer: 'The Kool Kids Klub wants you'

Police in upstate New York say that members of the Klu Klux Klan are attempting to recruit children to their organization with flyers targeted to kids.



The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Saturday that the group left baggies containing informational flyers in the yards of homes in Northville, New York. According to Syracuse.com, the flyers advertised a July Klan rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.



“The Kool Kids Klub wants you,” the flyers reportedly said.



The baggies also contained kitty litter to presumably help weigh down the flyers and prevent them from blowing away.







Syracuse.com reports that are KKK members have used recruitment flyers in the past. In February, the group distributed Valentine’s Day-theme recruitment flyers that encouraged white people to “love their race.”

The KKK applied for a permit to hold a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, and is likely to be given permission to hold the rally. In May, alt-right protesters held a torchlight rally in an effort to prevent city officials from removing Confederate monuments in the city.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

