Lead found in 20 percent of baby food samples, report says

A new report found detectable levels of lead in 20 percent of baby food samples, especially in fruit juices and vegetables, CNN reported.

The Environmental Defense Fund found the lead through an analysis of 11 years of federal data. Of 2,164 baby food samples, 20 percent contained the toxic metal, and it was most commonly found in grape and apple fruit juices, sweet potatoes, carrots and cookies like teething biscuits.

Baby food was the main focus of the study because lead consumption can be detrimental to development.

The samples were not identified by brand, and while the levels of lead are thought to be relatively low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there is no “safe” blood lead level in children, CNN reported.

The Food and Drug Administration has a guidance level for lead of 100 parts per billion for candy and dried fruit and 50 parts per billion for fruit juices.

The Environmental Defense Fund doesn’t say that parents should necessarily avoid certain products, but they do advise parents to talk to their doctors about risks of lead exposure.