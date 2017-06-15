Man falls into deep fryer at Publix grocery store, dies, wife says

She's suing grocery chain over his demise

Clint Davis
9:15 AM, Jun 15, 2017

A woman is suing Publix after her husband fell into a deep fryer at one of its grocery stores and died.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mansur Blount, 37, was cleaning a deep fryer that was full of hot cooking oil when his leg slipped into it in June 2015. The apparent accident happened at a Publix store in Dacula, Georgia.

Blount was hospitalized following the incident and died on July 4, 2015 as a result from his severe burns.

Blount's wife, Chrissie Blount, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the supermarket chain, arguing that her husband was unaware of the hazard posed by the "thin metal cover" which was placed over the deep fryer.

Chrissie Blount hopes Publix will pay for "the full value" of Blount's life, as well as any costs related to the legal process.

Publix did not comment on the lawsuit, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

