Mark Wahlberg eclipses The Rock as world's highest-paid actor

It's official: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been bumped to second place on Forbes' list of highest-paid male actors in the world.

He's been replaced by Mark Wahlberg, who earns $68 million annually, Forbes reports. Johnson, who made $65 million last year, is the star of "Ballers," which is executive-produced by Wahlberg.

The world has seen a lot of Wahlberg lately, from his recently released "Transformers: The Last Knight" to his appearances on "Wahlbergers," a reality show about a restaurant business run by his family, including NKOTB singer and "Blue Bloods" actor Donnie Wahlberg.

Johnson's latest work will be on the big screen soon — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is set to be released Dec. 20, 2017. He was most recently seen in "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.

Emma Stone is the highest-paid female actor in the world, earning $26 million annually.

The 2017 list of Top 20 highest-paid male actors shows it pays to be part of movies based on comic books. Here's the full list:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, 54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $59.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Kahn, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

11.Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million

12. Tom Hanks, $31 million

13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million

14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million

15. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million

16. Matt Damon, $21 million

17. Jeremy Renner, $19 million

18. Chris Evans, $18 million

19. Chris Pratt, $17 million

20. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million