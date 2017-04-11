Ohio officer involved in 2016 shooting reassigned after kicking suspect

A Columbus, Ohio police officer was reassigned after a video posted online showed an officer kicking a suspect in the head while the suspect laid on the ground while another officer was placing the suspect in handcuffs, WCMH-TV reported.

According to WCMH, Officer Zachary Rosen is on temporary reassignment pending an investigation. Police officials told WCMH that Rosen self-reported the April 8 incident to supervisors.

The suspect, Demarko Anderson, was arrested for aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability and possession of controlled substances.

Anderson requested a police supervisor during his arrest.

In 2016, Rosen, and fellow officer Jason Bare, were the target of protests in Columbus. The two were working a plain-clothes assignment when they engaged with Henry Green. Green, who was armed at the time, was killed by the officers.

Last month, Rosen and Bare were cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury.

"Based on what we see in the video taken on Saturday April 8, 2017, the action taken by one of our officers does not meet the standards by the Columbus Division of Police," CPD said in a statement. "It appears to be inconsistent with the values and training we instill in our officers."

Click here to view video of Saturday's incident. Note, video contains graphic language.