Pence family welcomes puppy, kitten to family during trip to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- It wasn't all work and no play for the Vice President this weekend, the Pence family left Indiana with two new family members: A puppy and a kitten.

Second Lady Karen Pence shared photos of the new Pence family members on Twitter Sunday. She said the puppy, Harley, was a Father's Day surprise for Vice President Mike Pence.

The family also adopted a new little gray kitten named Hazel.

The Pence family said goodbye to their 13-year-old cat, Oreo, earlier this month. The family also has a cat named Pickle and a rabbit named Marlon Brando.

And... for Father's Day, we surprised @VP with an Indiana puppy! Introducing: Harley! pic.twitter.com/ZlvNasOw9b — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

We welcomed a new kitten to our family during our trip back home to Indiana this weekend!Introducing: Hazel! pic.twitter.com/TWk6WeUQi6 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 18, 2017

The Vice President flew to Indianapolis on Friday for a private fundraising event at the JW Marriott. The family stayed in town until Sunday.