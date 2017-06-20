Philando Castile warned officer he was armed, video shows

New dash cam video released Tuesday shows a Minnesota police officer shooting an African-American man seconds after the man told the officer he was carrying a firearm.



Officer Jeroimo Yanez was acquitted on Friday of second-degree manslaughter in the July 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile. The video was released Tuesday when the case file was closed and made available to the public.



The video begins as Yanez pulls over Castile’s car due to a broken taillight. Radio traffic use as evidence in the trial stated that Yanez pulled over Castile because he “look(ed) like people that were involved in a robbery” because of his “wide set nose.”



After informing Castile why he had been pulled over and asking for his license and registration, Castile informed the Yanez that he was armed. After warning Castile multiple times not to pull out his gun, Yanez shot Castile.



Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, helping the case earn national attention.



Following the acquittal, Yanez was fired from the St. Anthony police.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.