Pittsburgh police, FBI looking for wig-wearing bank robber

This Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, still image from surveillance video provided by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Division and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police shows an unidentified man wearing a wig and sunglasses, who authorities say displayed a knife and demanded cash from a teller at a Dollar Bank branch in the South Side area of Pittsburgh. Law enforcement officials are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the unknown male, who was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money. (FBI’s Pittsburgh Division and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police via AP)
PITTSBURGH— Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself.
Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning.
The suspect also wore sunglasses.
He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 (1.52-meters) to 6 feet (1.83-meters) and weighing between 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms).
Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.