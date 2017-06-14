NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group of men who attacked a bodega clerk with avocados and bananas late last month.

According to the NYPD, a 21-year-old clerk was behind the counter at the Stadium Gourmet Deli when two suspects approached him angrily about a food order.

The men suddenly began throwing unripe avocados and bananas at the clerk, some of which ricochet off the clerk and across the room.

The clerk suffered a broken jaw and a cut on his face.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday in the hopes of catching the suspects.