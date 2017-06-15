Sailor presumed dead found hiding on USS Shiloh

(KGTV)—A sailor from the cruiser USS Shiloh who was presumed dead in a fall overboard was found hiding in an engine room on the cruiser, according to the Navy Times.

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims disappeared June 8 as Shiloh was conducting routine operations off Okinawa, Japan, said the U.S. Navy.

The Navy presumed Mims had fallen overboard and his disappearance led to an international rescue effort involving Japanese and U.S. troops.

A Navy spokesperson said the search involved the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the destroyers John McCain and McCampbell and covered more than 5,500 miles of ocean.

Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to Shiloh that year. He had recently been frocked to the rank of petty officer 3rd class, according to the Navy.

Mims earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, and Sea Service Ribbon.