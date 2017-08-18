State Department email service restored after worldwide outage

Associated Press
11:40 AM, Aug 18, 2017
3:54 PM, Aug 18, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson attends the Chairman's Global Dinner with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN), at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.The invitation-only black-tie event is a chance for Trump to introduce himself and members of his cabinet to foreign diplomats. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department email service has been restored after a nearly 12-hour worldwide outage hit its entire unclassified system.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said service resumed slowly shortly after midday Friday and was expected to be completely restored by late afternoon.

The outage began around 2 a.m. Friday morning and officials said it was not caused by human error and not "any external action or interference."

The department was forced to shut down its unclassified email systems in 2014 in what officials said at the time was routine maintenance. But it later emerged that the system had been compromised by hackers believed to be affiliated with Russia and that the maintenance explanation was a cover story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top