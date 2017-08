A Toledo man is facing criminal charges for allegedly urinating on Halloween candy at a Toledo store.

Christopher Burks, 48, is accused of entering an ‘employee only’ area at the Kohl’s on Monroe street Tuesday and urinating on over $600 worth of candy, this according to an affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Court records do not indicate why he allegedly did this but they do say Burks was spotted on surveillance video entering that storage room.

Kohl's employees threw away all the candy.

Burks has been charged with criminal damaging.