Police: Columbia Road Beach in Bay Village is not a dog park

Bretton Keenan
1:46 PM, Jun 19, 2017
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio - A report of a dog bite to police Friday afternoon at Columbia Road Beach prompted Bay Village police to remind dog owners that the beach is not a dog park.

A 911 caller told police her dog was bitten by another dog that had "gotten off of its leash momentarily." 

A Facebook page called "Columbia Dog Beach" falsely identifies the beach as a dog park. Officers also say people calling dispatch have referred to the beach as Columbia Dog Park. While Columbia Road Beach is not a dog park, it is a public beach where people are welcome to bring their dogs, as long as they remain on a leash.

