PolitiFact: Checking President Trump's tweet on Gen. Pershing

News 5 Staff
1:57 PM, Aug 18, 2017

Hours after a driver rammed a van into a crowded Barcelona thoroughfare, killing 13 in an attack ISIS claimed credit for, President Trump tweeted: 

The tweet echoes comments President Trump made on the campaign trail in February 2016 about a conflict over a century ago. 

PolitiFact rates it: False.

Read more from PolitiFact here.

 

