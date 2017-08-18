PolitiFact: Checking President Trump's tweet on Gen. Pershing

Hours after a driver rammed a van into a crowded Barcelona thoroughfare, killing 13 in an attack ISIS claimed credit for, President Trump tweeted:

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The tweet echoes comments President Trump made on the campaign trail in February 2016 about a conflict over a century ago.

PolitiFact rates it: False.

