PolitiFact: Checking President Trump's tweet on Gen. Pershing

Hours after a driver rammed a van into a crowded Barcelona thoroughfare, killing 13 in an attack ISIS claimed credit for, President Trump tweeted:
Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!
The tweet echoes comments President Trump made on the campaign trail in February 2016 about a conflict over a century ago.
PolitiFact rates it: False.
