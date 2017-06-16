Record heat expected in Northeast Ohio this weekend

PARMA, Ohio - Friday was unseasonably hot and it's expected to get even hotter this weekend in Northeast Ohio!

Meteorologist Bryan Shaw said he predicts the temperature will rise to well over 90 degrees on Saturday, setting a new record, since 1994.

CHECK THE FORECAST HERE.

From taking a dip in the cool waters to ice cream and homemade sunscreen, the News 5 team went around town to see how people were beating the beat.

"I love it, the warmer, the better for me!" said Jeanine King, Cleveland resident.

Mitchell's Ice Cream Shop in Ohio City was filled with students enjoying sorbets and ice cream.

"I saw the ice cream place down the road from me, and thought, 'Oh, ice cream seems like a good choice for me.'" said Alexis Clark, Cleveland resident."

"We were just at crew practice," said Alyssa Olivera-Cerpa, Cleveland resident, "And we decided to come to Mitchell's, because it was so hot today."

In Parma, the newly opened splash pad was bubbling with kids.

Many parents were lathering their kids up with sunscreen. One parent even telling us she makes her own SPF lotions.

"I found some recipes online on Pinterest and ingredients like coconut oil oxide, almond oil, carrot seed oil," said Jeanine King, Cleveland resident.

In Asia, many women hold up umbrellas, during the summer to keep cool and be in the shade. Of course, protective gear, like hats and sunglasses also help people keep cool.

News 5 talked to construction workers in Ohio City, who know how important it is to stay hydrated, while working in the sun all day.

"I've been down at about eight bottles of water. Plus, I bring a couple of Gatorades with me," said Anthony Tommer, carpenter.

While the sun can be fun, it can be dangerous. Meteorologist Bryan Shaw said there are more deaths from heat than any other weather phenomenon, even tornadoes or flooding.

"It's a hot humid day, you're out you're at the beach or you go for a jog and all of a sudden you don't feel good," he said, "and you start vomiting, get cramps, you're already dehydrated at that point."

He said by the time your symptoms are showing, you're already experiencing heat exhaustion. You're advised to drink water, even 24 hours before going out in the heat for long periods of time.