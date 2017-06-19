Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to expand to Tokyo, inaugural exhibit expected to open in September

TOKYO, Japan - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is expanding —all the way to Japan.

The inaugural exhibit is expected to open in Tokyo in September and will expand the mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.

A traveling exhibit is also expected to make its way to Tokyo at a later date. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's traveling exhibits from Cleveland are popular throughout the United States, bringing rock and roll music to museums and cultural centers beyond the Hall of Fame's walls.

"Rock and roll is a universal language and this is an incredible opportunity for us to collaborate with the Japan Project Production Committee to deliver an exciting experience internationally," said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's first international expansion."

In addition to going international, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has also grown its visitor experience here in Cleveland, adding new exhibits, new visitor engagement initiatives, live music and a new cafe.