CC Kitchens LLC recalls some salads products over listeria concerns

CINCINNATI - A Cincinnati-based business is recalling more than 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products over listeria concerns.

The salads were packaged between May 31 and June 5, and sold at retailers in Ohio, Michigan and Virginia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release. It is a product of CC Kitchens, LLC.

The products have a six-day shelf life. These are the products affected by the recall:

12.6-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Salad” with case code 71001 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

13.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Salad” with case code 71004 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.4-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Side Salad” with case code 71005 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.65-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Side Salad” with case code 71007 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

If you have one of these products, do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the store where you bought it, the release said.

CC Kitchens said one of its lettuce suppliers tested positive for listeria while conducting an environmental test at its facility. As a precaution, the lettuce supplier issued a recall.