Ohio Congressmen Wenstrup and Johnson unharmed after shooting in Virginia

Erin Zaranec
9:18 AM, Jun 14, 2017
5 hours ago

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. This morning House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others were shot by a gunman during Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia - Two Ohio Congressmen, Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Rep. Bill Johnson, are unharmed after the Wednesday morning shooting at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Wenstrup was participating in the practice, while Johnson had already left for the office.

The Republican representatives had gathered at a park in Alexandria, Virginia to practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, slated to take place on Thursday.

The practice ended quickly after between 50 and 100 shots were fired by an unidentified shooter who stormed the park.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was one of five shot. Scalise was seen leaving the scene in an ambulance with his shirt removed, being treated by emergency personnel with oxygen and IV treatment taking place. (Click NEXT PAGE for Rep. Wenstrup role at the scene and more details)

Witnesses say Wenstrup, a physician and former combat surgeon, helped treat Scalise before emergency services arrived.

The shooter has only been identified as "white ... middle aged ... a little on the chubby side," by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) who was on the scene. Sources say the shooter appeared on the field with a clear view of the dugout, firing dozens of rounds. 

Democratic representatives were scheduled to practice later Wednesday afternoon, but practice has been canceled while the shooting is under investigation. 

The official roster of the Republican team lists 34 representatives from across the country. 

President Donald Trump made a formal statement via his personal Twitter account around 8:48 a.m. 

The Congressional Baseball Game has been hosted since 1909, played between members of the U.S. House and Senate with proceeds from the game benefiting several charities. 