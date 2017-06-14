Ohio Congressmen Wenstrup and Johnson unharmed after shooting in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia - Two Ohio Congressmen, Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Rep. Bill Johnson, are unharmed after the Wednesday morning shooting at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Wenstrup was participating in the practice, while Johnson had already left for the office.

The Republican representatives had gathered at a park in Alexandria, Virginia to practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, slated to take place on Thursday.

The practice ended quickly after between 50 and 100 shots were fired by an unidentified shooter who stormed the park.

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. — Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) June 14, 2017

RELATED: Gunman opens fire on members of Congress at baseball practice

I am on the team but left prior to the shooting to head to the office. I am unharmed. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was one of five shot. Scalise was seen leaving the scene in an ambulance with his shirt removed, being treated by emergency personnel with oxygen and IV treatment taking place. (Click NEXT PAGE for Rep. Wenstrup role at the scene and more details)

Witnesses say Wenstrup, a physician and former combat surgeon, helped treat Scalise before emergency services arrived.

Rep. Wenstrup says Scalise conscious whole time following shooting; "I did what I did in Iraq" in treating him https://t.co/TeIsIuSgKZ pic.twitter.com/40XoS9a2nY — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

The shooter has only been identified as "white ... middle aged ... a little on the chubby side," by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) who was on the scene. Sources say the shooter appeared on the field with a clear view of the dugout, firing dozens of rounds.

Democratic representatives were scheduled to practice later Wednesday afternoon, but practice has been canceled while the shooting is under investigation.

The official roster of the Republican team lists 34 representatives from across the country.

President Donald Trump made a formal statement via his personal Twitter account around 8:48 a.m.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The Congressional Baseball Game has been hosted since 1909, played between members of the U.S. House and Senate with proceeds from the game benefiting several charities.