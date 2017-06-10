Ohio man charged with murder for killing estranged wife

Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged with murder for shooting his estranged wife in Columbus two days after she filed for a divorce.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge denied bond Saturday for 43-year-old Fernando Romero, of Columbus. Police say he shot and killed Lucia Romero at the family's home Thursday. She died at a hospital Friday.

A man driving by the home called 911 after hearing a woman's screams and three gunshots. One of the couple's three children also called 911.

Online court records don't indicate if Romero has an attorney.

Lucia Romero filed for divorce in Franklin County on Tuesday. The couple married in 1999.

The Columbus Dispatch reports it's the city's 58th homicide this year. That compares with 39 for the same period last year.

