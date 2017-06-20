Sen. McCain: Americans 'stupid' enough to want to visit North Korea should sign a waiver

U.S. Sen. John McCain said on Tuesday that Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to visit North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame if they’re harmed while there.

“There should at least be a form for them to fill out that says, ‘If I go to North Korea, I understand I am taking great risk, and I do not hold the American government responsible," the senator from Arizona said. "If people are that stupid that they still want to go to that country, then at least they assume the responsibility for their welfare.”

U.S. college student Otto Warmbier died Monday, days after his release from North Korea.

McCain is the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee.