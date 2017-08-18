Woman finds escaped inmate hiding inside her home

TAMPA, Florida - A Tampa woman came face-to-face with an escaped inmate who was hiding inside her home!

The woman says she woke up to the man standing over her bed. He asked her to hide him.

She says she urged the man to turn himself in, but he refused.

The woman was afraid for her family and needed to come up with a way to get the police's attention - and quick.

"That's the number one thing is my kids," she said. "That's why instead of calling 911, I texted 911. I let them know he was in the home. As soon as he went to the back of the house...grabbed both kids and I run out the front."

Police moved in and found the man hiding in the attic. He came crashing down through the ceiling and broke a window before officers captured him.