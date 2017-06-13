Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrassco hosting book drive to benefit Cleveland schools, libraries

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians hope to bring home a win during Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. For pitcher Carlos Carrasco, the game is also a way to bring resources to local schools and libraries.
Carrasco partnered with United Way to host the second annual 'Stuff the Bus' book drive at Progressive Field on Wednesday.
United Way staff members will be at all Progressive Field gates collecting new and gently used children's books from the kindergarten to eighth grade reading levels. RTA will have a bus parked at Gateway Plaza, in hopes of the bus being stuffed with books by the end of the game.
All donations will be sorted and distributed to local schools and libraries in the Cleveland area.
Wednesday's game is the second in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The team will finish the series on Thursday during an afternoon game starting at 12:10 p.m.