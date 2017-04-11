Cleveland Indians receive AL Championship rings

Cloudy
CLEVELAND - Ahead of the home opener at Progressive Field Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians received their American League Championship rings.
The rings have 94 diamonds, equaling the number of regular season wins.
The team's history is represented by five rubies and a diamond, signifying a total of six AL Championships.
Progressive Field is represented by light towers and a scoreboard.
Finally, the city and fans are represented with the #RallyTogether battle cry.